Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $95.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

