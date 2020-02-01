MKM Partners Cuts Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.50

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.04.

Get Hexo alerts:

HEXO stock opened at C$1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. Hexo has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.54.

In other news, Director Nathalie Bourque acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.