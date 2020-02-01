Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MFG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

