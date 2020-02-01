Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.58

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $339.58 and traded as high as $364.99. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $357.61, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

