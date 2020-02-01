Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 787,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

