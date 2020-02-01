Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $670,426.00

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex and FCoin. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $670,426.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008165 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, FCoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bithumb, LBank and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

