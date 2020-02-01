Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Mitek Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MITK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 768,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,924. The company has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of -488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.