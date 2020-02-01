Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Down 14.2%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price was down 14.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 4,651,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,768,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

