Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 11,455 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 4,902,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

