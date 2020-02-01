Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

SDIV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,924. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

