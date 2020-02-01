Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $78.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,707,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.69. 6,182,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.68 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

