Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 1,770 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.04. 9,437,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,581. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.