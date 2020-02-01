Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

