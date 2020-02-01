Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MPB stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

