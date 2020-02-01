Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

