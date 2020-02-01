MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 123,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 78,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get MICT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.