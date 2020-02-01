Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. The company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining console sales are likely to weigh on gaming revenues. Moreover, increasing expenditure on product development amid stiff competition from the likes of Google, Apple, and Sony is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.99. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

