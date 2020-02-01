Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $203.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

