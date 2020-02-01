Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 551.6% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.