Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.