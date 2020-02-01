Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

