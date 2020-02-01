Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,513,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

