Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

MIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $723.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.