M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Steris by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.60.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

