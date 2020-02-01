M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Steris by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE STE opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.60.
In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Steris Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
