M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $132.86 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

