M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVDA stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.