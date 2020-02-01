M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,125 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

