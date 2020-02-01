M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,139. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $559.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

