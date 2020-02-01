M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

