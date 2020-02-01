M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 566,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

