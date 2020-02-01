M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $494,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,362,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

