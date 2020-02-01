M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,511 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $14,672,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $120.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

