M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,847 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

