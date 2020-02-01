Metlife Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Metlife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Metlife has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

