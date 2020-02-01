Metlife Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Metlife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Metlife has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
