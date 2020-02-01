Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and $2.37 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,506,601 coins and its circulating supply is 77,506,496 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

