Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,351. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

