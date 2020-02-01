Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 427,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.