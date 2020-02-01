Mercury Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $978.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $272,305.00 and approximately $978.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

