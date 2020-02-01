Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after buying an additional 643,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

