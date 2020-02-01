Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

