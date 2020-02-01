Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $5,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

