MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,278. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

