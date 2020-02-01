Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

