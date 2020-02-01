Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mechel PAO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTL opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

