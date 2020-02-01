McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,657. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $648,199. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.