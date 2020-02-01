Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.