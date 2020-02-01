Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $234.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.