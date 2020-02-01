MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their sell rating on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

MKC stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.37. 1,003,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

