MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 2.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 48.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,299. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $120.49 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

