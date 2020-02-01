MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.35 and a fifty-two week high of $270.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

